Football: Italian Serie A Result

Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2024 | 02:00 AM

Football: Italian Serie A result

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Italian Serie A result on Friday:

Torino 0 Bologna 0

Playing Saturday (all times GMT)

Monza v Lazio (1600), Sassuolo v Inter Milan (1845)

Sunday

Cagliari v Lecce (1030), Empoli v Frosinone, Verona v Fiorentina (1300), AC Milan v Genoa (1600), Roma v Juventus (1845)

Monday

Salernitana v Atalanta (1600), Udinese v Napoli (1845)

