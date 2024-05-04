Football: Italian Serie A Result
Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Italian Serie A result on Friday:
Torino 0 Bologna 0
Playing Saturday (all times GMT)
Monza v Lazio (1600), Sassuolo v Inter Milan (1845)
Sunday
Cagliari v Lecce (1030), Empoli v Frosinone, Verona v Fiorentina (1300), AC Milan v Genoa (1600), Roma v Juventus (1845)
Monday
Salernitana v Atalanta (1600), Udinese v Napoli (1845)
