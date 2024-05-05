Football: Italian Serie A Result
Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2024 | 05:40 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Italian Serie A result on Sunday:
Cagliari 1 (Mina 26) Lecce 1 (Krstovic 84)
Playing later (all times GMT)
Empoli v Frosinone, Verona v Fiorentina (1300), AC Milan v Genoa (1600), Roma v Juventus (1845)
Playing Monday
Salernitana v Atalanta (1600), Udinese v Napoli (1845)
Played Saturday
Monza 2 (Djuric 73, 90+2) Lazio 2 (Immobile 11, Vecino 83)
Sassuolo 1 (Lauriente 20) Inter Milan 0
Friday
Torino 0 Bologna 0
