Football: Italian Serie A Result
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2024 | 08:50 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Italian Serie A result on Saturday:
Udinese 2 (Kabasele 35, Lucca 83) Inter Milan 3 (Frattesi 1, Martinez 45+3, 47)
Playing later (all times GMT)
Genoa v Juventus (1600), Bologna v Atalanta (1845)
Sunday
Torino v Lazio (1030), Roma v Venezia, Como v Verona (both 1300), Empoli v Fiorentina (1600), Napoli v Monza (1845)
Monday
Played Friday
