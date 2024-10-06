Football: Italian Serie A result

Open Menu

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Italian Serie A result on Sunday:

Juventus 1 (Vlahovic 15-pen) Cagliari 1 (Marin 88-pen)

Playing later (all times GMT)

Bologna v Parma, Lazio v Empoli (1300), Monza v Roma (1600), Fiorentina v AC Milan (1845)

Played Saturday

Atalanta 5 (Retegui 24, 50, 74-pen, Ederson 60, De Roon 80) Genoa 1 (Ekhator 83)

Inter Milan 3 (Thuram 25, 35, 60) Torino 2 (Zapata 36, Vlasic 86-pen)

Udinese 1 (Zemura 75) Lecce 0

Friday

Napoli 3 (McTominay 1, Lukaku 53-pen, Neres 86) Como 1 (Strefezza 43)

Verona 2 (Tengstedt 9, Joronen 81-og) Venezia 1 (Oristiano 2)

