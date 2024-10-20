Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Result

Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Italian Serie A result on Sunday:

Empoli 0 Napoli 1 (Kvaratskhelia 63-pen)

Playing later (all times GMT)

Lecce v Fiorentina, Venezia v Atalanta (1300), Cagliari v Torino (1600), Roma v Inter Milan (1845)

Monday

Verona v Monza (1845)

Played Saturday

Como 1 (Paz 45) Parma 1 (Bony 20)

Genoa 2 (Pinamonti 73, 85) Bologna 2 (Orsolini 37, Odgaard 56)

Juventus 1 (Gila 85-og) Lazio 0

AC Milan 1 (Chukwueze 13) Udinese 0

