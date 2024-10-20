Football: Italian Serie A Result
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Italian Serie A result on Sunday:
Empoli 0 Napoli 1 (Kvaratskhelia 63-pen)
Playing later (all times GMT)
Lecce v Fiorentina, Venezia v Atalanta (1300), Cagliari v Torino (1600), Roma v Inter Milan (1845)
Monday
Verona v Monza (1845)
Played Saturday
Como 1 (Paz 45) Parma 1 (Bony 20)
Genoa 2 (Pinamonti 73, 85) Bologna 2 (Orsolini 37, Odgaard 56)
Juventus 1 (Gila 85-og) Lazio 0
AC Milan 1 (Chukwueze 13) Udinese 0
