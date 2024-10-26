Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Result

Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2024 | 08:10 PM

Football: Italian Serie A result

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Italian Serie A result on Saturday:

Napoli 1 (Di Lorenzo 73) Lecce 0

Playing later (all times GMT)

Atalanta v Verona (1845)

Sunday

Parma v Empoli (1030), Monza v Venezia, Lazio Genoa (1300), Inter v Juventus (1600), Fiorentina v Roma (1845)

Played Friday

Torino 1 (Njie 75) Como 0

Udinese 2 (Lucca 38, Davis 78) Cagliari 0

-- Bologna v AC Milan postponed to a date yet to be confirmed

afp

