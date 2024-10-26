Football: Italian Serie A Result
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Italian Serie A result on Saturday:
Napoli 1 (Di Lorenzo 73) Lecce 0
Playing later (all times GMT)
Atalanta v Verona (1845)
Sunday
Parma v Empoli (1030), Monza v Venezia, Lazio Genoa (1300), Inter v Juventus (1600), Fiorentina v Roma (1845)
Played Friday
Torino 1 (Njie 75) Como 0
Udinese 2 (Lucca 38, Davis 78) Cagliari 0
-- Bologna v AC Milan postponed to a date yet to be confirmed
