Football: Italian Serie A Result
Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2024 | 06:40 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Italian Serie A result on Sunday:
Parma 1 (Charpentier 80) Empoli 1 (Coulibaly 35-og)
Playing later (times GMT)
Monza v Venezia, Lazio v Genoa (both 1400), Inter v Juventus (1700), Fiorentina v Roma (1945)
Played Saturday
Atalanta 6 (De Roon 6, Retegui 9, 58, De Ketelaere 14, Lookman 29, 34) Verona 1 (Sarr 42)
Napoli 1 (Di Lorenzo 73) Lecce 0
Friday
Torino 1 (Njie 75) Como 0
Udinese 2 (Lucca 38, Davis 78) Cagliari 0
-- Bologna v AC Milan postponed to a date yet to be confirmed
Recent Stories
Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
More Stories From World
-
Japan ruling party projected to miss majority in election5 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table5 minutes ago
-
Far right tipped to gain ground as jaded Bulgarians vote again16 minutes ago
-
Philippines death toll from Tropical Storm Trami rises to 11016 minutes ago
-
Georgia vote marred by 'pressure' on voters: international observers35 minutes ago
-
Dozens hurt in Israel truck ramming36 minutes ago
-
Syria Kurd force denies links to Ankara attack as Turkey strikes36 minutes ago
-
Lebanon says 8 killed in Israel strike near coastal city of Sidon36 minutes ago
-
Japan ruling party misses majority in election: Broadcaster NHK46 minutes ago
-
War casts shadow over Lebanon's ancient Baalbek1 hour ago
-
Japan ruling party misses majority in snap vote: broadcaster NHK projections1 hour ago
-
Russian army claims new advance in east Ukraine1 hour ago