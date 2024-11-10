Football: Italian Serie A Result
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 10, 2024 | 06:50 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Italian Serie A result on Sunday:
Atalanta 2 (Pasalic 56, Toure 60-og) Udinese 1 (Kamara 45+2)
Playing later (all times GMT)
Roma v Bologna, Fiorentina v Verona (1400), Monza v Lazio (1700), Inter Milan v Napoli (1945)
Played Saturday
Venezia 1 (Caviglia 5) Parma 2 (Valeri 17, Bonny 68)
Cagliari 3 (Zortea 2, Zappa 53, 89) AC Milan 3 (Leão 15, 40, Abraham 69)
Juventus 2 (Weah 18, Yildiz 84) Torino 0
Friday
Lecce 1 (Pierotti 77) Empoli 1 (Pellegri 33)
Thursday
Recent Stories
Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024
Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..
No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration
Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens
Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today
Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi
Passports Fees-Check complete details here
Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow
24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station
More Stories From World
-
Football: Italian Serie A table2 minutes ago
-
Bitcoin hits $80,000 for the first time12 minutes ago
-
King Charles leads silence for UK war dead as Kate returns to public life22 minutes ago
-
Mauritius votes in poll clouded by phone-tapping scandal22 minutes ago
-
Russia downs 34 drones in biggest Ukrainian attack on Moscow32 minutes ago
-
Cycling great Cavendish wins final race in Singapore32 minutes ago
-
Cycling great Cavendish wins final race in Singapore32 minutes ago
-
UN atomic watchdog chief to arrive in Iran Wednesday: state media32 minutes ago
-
France's Dupont wary of New Zealand 'threat'32 minutes ago
-
Russia and Ukraine launch biggest drone attacks of conflict32 minutes ago
-
France's Dupont wary of New Zeland 'threat'42 minutes ago
-
Gunmen kill 10 in central Mexico bar attack4 hours ago