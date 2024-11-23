Football: Italian Serie A Result
Sumaira FH Published November 23, 2024 | 09:20 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Italian Serie A result on Saturday:
Verona 0 Inter Milan 5 (Correa 17, Thuram 22, 25, De Vrij 31, Bisseck 41)
Playing later (all times GMT)
AC Milan v Juventus (1700), Parma v Atalanta (1945)
Sunday
Genoa v Cagliari (1130), Como v Fiorentina, Torino v Monza (1400), Napoli v Roma (1700), Lazio v Bologna (1945)
Monday
Empoli v Udinese (1730), Venezia v Lecce (1945)
