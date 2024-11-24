Football: Italian Serie A Result
Faizan Hashmi Published November 24, 2024 | 07:00 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Italian Serie A result on Sunday:
Genoa 2 (Frendrup 12, Miretti 59) Cagliari 2 (Marin 8-pen, Piccoli 88-pen)
Sunday (times GMT)
Como v Fiorentina, Torino v Monza (1400), Napoli v Roma (1700), Lazio v Bologna (1945)
Monday
Empoli v Udinese (1730), Venezia v Lecce (1945)
Played Saturday
Verona 0 Inter Milan 5 (Correa 17, Thuram 22, 25, De Vrij 31, Bisseck 41)
Parma 1 (Cancellieri 49) Atalanta 3 (Retegui 4, Ederson 39, Lookman 75)
