Football: Italian Serie A Result
Italian Serie A result on Sunday:
Udinese 0 Genoa 2 (Pinamonti 13, Giannetti 67-og)
Playing later (times GMT)
Parma v Lazio, Torino v Napoli (1400), Fiorentina v Inter Milan (1700), Lecce v Juventus (1945)
Monday
Roma v Atalanta (1945)
Played Saturday
Bologna 3 (Ndoye 21-pen, Orsolini 69-pen, 71) Venezia 0
Como 1 (Engelhardt 36) Monza 1 (Caprari 54-pen)
AC Milan 3 (Morata 19, Reijnders 44, 69) Empoli 0
Friday
