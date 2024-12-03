Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Result

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2024 | 08:40 AM

Football: Italian Serie A result

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Italian Serie A result on Monday:

Roma 0 Atalanta 2 (De Roon 69, Zaniolo 89)

Played Sunday

Lecce 1 (Rebic 90+3) Juventus 1 (Cambiaso 68)

Parma 3 (Man 6, Haj Mohamed 53, Delprato 90+1) Lazio 1 (Castellanos 80)

Torino 0 Napoli 1 (McTominay 31)

Udinese 0 Genoa 2 (Pinamonti 13, Giannetti 67-og)

Played Saturday

Bologna 3 (Ndoye 21-pen, Orsolini 69-pen, 71) Venezia 0

Como 1 (Engelhardt 36) Monza 1 (Caprari 54-pen)

AC Milan 3 (Morata 19, Reijnders 44, 69) Empoli 0

Friday

Cagliari 1 (Piccoli 75) Verona 0

-- Fiorentina v Inter Milan to be rescheduled after being called off due to Edoardo Bove collapsing

