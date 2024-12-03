Football: Italian Serie A Result
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2024 | 08:40 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Italian Serie A result on Monday:
Roma 0 Atalanta 2 (De Roon 69, Zaniolo 89)
Played Sunday
Lecce 1 (Rebic 90+3) Juventus 1 (Cambiaso 68)
Parma 3 (Man 6, Haj Mohamed 53, Delprato 90+1) Lazio 1 (Castellanos 80)
Torino 0 Napoli 1 (McTominay 31)
Udinese 0 Genoa 2 (Pinamonti 13, Giannetti 67-og)
Played Saturday
Bologna 3 (Ndoye 21-pen, Orsolini 69-pen, 71) Venezia 0
Como 1 (Engelhardt 36) Monza 1 (Caprari 54-pen)
AC Milan 3 (Morata 19, Reijnders 44, 69) Empoli 0
Friday
Cagliari 1 (Piccoli 75) Verona 0
-- Fiorentina v Inter Milan to be rescheduled after being called off due to Edoardo Bove collapsing
