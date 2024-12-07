Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Result

Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2024 | 01:30 AM

Football: Italian Serie A result

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Italian Serie A result on Friday:

Inter Milan 3 (Dimarco 40, Barella 53, Thuram 67) Parma 1 (Darmian 81-og)

Playing later (times GMT)

Atalanta v AC Milan (1945)

Saturday

Genoa v Torino (1400), Juventus v Bologna (1700), Roma v Lecce (1945)

Sunday

Fiorentina v Cagliari (1130), Verona v Empoli (1400), Venezia v Como (1700), Napoli v Lazio (1945)

Monday

Monza v Udinese (1945)

