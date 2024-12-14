Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Result

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 14, 2024 | 09:30 PM

Football: Italian Serie A result

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Italian Serie A result on Saturday:

Cagliari 0 Atalanta 1 (Zaniolo 66)

Playing Saturday

Udinese v Napoli (1700), Juventus v Venezia (1945)

Playing Sunday

Lecce v Monza (1230), Parma v Verona, Bologna v Fiorentina (1400) Como v Roma (1800), AC Milan v Genova (1945)

Played Friday

Empoli 1 Torino 1 (Adams 70)

Related Topics

Roma Como Parma Bologna Cagliari Lecce Verona Juventus AC Milan

Recent Stories

SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s c ..

SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..

2 hours ago
 Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing pla ..

Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab

2 hours ago
 itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Y ..

Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador

2 hours ago
 Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defe ..

Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024

3 hours ago
 Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Pu ..

Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority

5 hours ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

5 hours ago
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

5 hours ago
 FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in ..

FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi

5 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish ..

PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend

8 hours ago
 PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged fro ..

PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases

9 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybri ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model

9 hours ago
 Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements fro ..

Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements from international cricket

10 hours ago

More Stories From World