Football: Italian Serie A Result
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 14, 2024 | 09:30 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Italian Serie A result on Saturday:
Cagliari 0 Atalanta 1 (Zaniolo 66)
Playing Saturday
Udinese v Napoli (1700), Juventus v Venezia (1945)
Playing Sunday
Lecce v Monza (1230), Parma v Verona, Bologna v Fiorentina (1400) Como v Roma (1800), AC Milan v Genova (1945)
Played Friday
Empoli 1 Torino 1 (Adams 70)
