Football: Italian Serie A Result
Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2024 | 09:30 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Italian Serie A result on Friday:
Verona 0 AC Milan 1 (Reijnders 56)
Playing Saturday (times GMT)
Torino v Bologna (1400), Genoa v Napoli (1700), Lecce v Lazio (1945)
Sunday
Roma v Parma (1130), Venezia v Cagliari (1400), Atalanta v Empoli (1700), Monza v Juventus (1945)
Monday
Fiorentina v Udinese (1730), Inter Milan v Como (1945)
