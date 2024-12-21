Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Result

Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2024 | 09:30 AM

Football: Italian Serie A result

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Italian Serie A result on Friday:

Verona 0 AC Milan 1 (Reijnders 56)

Playing Saturday (times GMT)

Torino v Bologna (1400), Genoa v Napoli (1700), Lecce v Lazio (1945)

Sunday

Roma v Parma (1130), Venezia v Cagliari (1400), Atalanta v Empoli (1700), Monza v Juventus (1945)

Monday

Fiorentina v Udinese (1730), Inter Milan v Como (1945)

Related Topics

Roma Como Parma Bologna Cagliari Lecce Verona Genoa Juventus AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 December 2024

27 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 December 2024

1 hour ago
 Sweden's funding cut to UNRWA deepens Gaza's suffe ..

Sweden's funding cut to UNRWA deepens Gaza's suffering: UNRWA

8 hours ago
 Over two million people remain trapped in Gaza: UN ..

Over two million people remain trapped in Gaza: UN agencies

8 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Bahrain on first ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Bahrain on first anniversary of accession to th ..

8 hours ago
 UAE President confers Zayed the Second Medal on Mi ..

UAE President confers Zayed the Second Medal on Minister of Transport of South A ..

10 hours ago
European electricity demand rises, gas demand decl ..

European electricity demand rises, gas demand declines in Q3'24

10 hours ago
 English Rugby Football Union chairman quits amid p ..

English Rugby Football Union chairman quits amid pay row

10 hours ago
 Wall Street rebounds despite US inflation ticking ..

Wall Street rebounds despite US inflation ticking higher

10 hours ago
 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, National Guard carry ..

Ministry of Foreign Affairs, National Guard carry out air ambulance mission

10 hours ago
 Ethiopian Prime Minister opens UAE-built orphanage ..

Ethiopian Prime Minister opens UAE-built orphanage in Oromia Region

10 hours ago
 Political disputes can be resolved through dialogu ..

Political disputes can be resolved through dialogue: Rana Sana

10 hours ago

More Stories From World