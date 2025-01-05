Football: Italian Serie A Result
Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2025 | 06:40 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Italian Serie A result on Sunday:
Monza 1 (Caprari 6-pen) Cagliari 2 (Zortea 22, Piccoli 56)
Playing later (times GMT)
Lecce v Genoa (1400), Torino v Parma (1700), Roma v Lazio (1945)
Played Saturday
Fiorentina 0 Napoli 3 (Neres 29, Lukaku 54-pen, McTominay 68)
Venezia 1 (Pohjanpalo 5) Empoli 1 (Esposito 32)
Verona 0 Udinese 0
Playing January 14
Como v AC Milan (1730), Atalanta v Juventus (1945)
January 15
Inter Milan v Bologna (1945)
-- AC Milan, Atalanta, Inter Milan and Juventus competing in the Italian Super Cup in Saudi Arabia
