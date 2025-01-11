Football: Italian Serie A Result
Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2025 | 11:00 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Italian Serie A result on Friday:
Lazio 1 (Dia 34) Como 1 (Cutrone 72)
Saturday (GMT)
Empoli v Lecce, Udinese v Atalanta (1400), Torino v Juventus (1700), AC Milan v Cagliari (1945)
Sunday
Genoa v Parma (1130), Venezia v Inter Milan (1400), Bologna v Roma (1700), Napoli v Verona (1945)
Monday
Monza v Fiorentina (1945)
afp
Recent Stories
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Ethiopia region, GFZ says
IMF chief sees steady world growth in 2025, continuing disinflation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 January 2025
DP World ILT20 Season 3 Set to Kick Off with Spectacular opening ceremony
Sikandar Raza Compares ILT20 to Other Global Cricket Leagues
Sonu Sood’s Directorial Debut Fateh Set to Release on January 10, Special Scre ..
Qatar, US hold talks on Gaza ceasefire efforts
WMO confirms 2024 as warmest year on record
Germany reports foot-and-mouth disease in water buffalo
Several Palestinians martyred; amputation cases surge in Gaza
Asian markets drift lower as US jobs data looms
More Stories From World
-
Football: CAF Champions League tables12 seconds ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result17 seconds ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table10 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results9 hours ago
-
US, UK unveil widespread sanctions against Russia's energy sector9 hours ago
-
Oil tanker in Russia's 'shadow fleet' adrift off German coast9 hours ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table9 hours ago
-
Venezuela's Maduro sworn in as opponents decry 'coup,' US hikes bounty9 hours ago
-
2024 hottest recorded year, crossed global warming limit9 hours ago
-
Los Angeles like 'war scene' after fires: Biden10 hours ago
-
Brazil gives Meta 72 hours to explain new fact-checking policies10 hours ago
-
Venezuela's Maduro takes presidential oath, opposition decries 'coup'11 hours ago