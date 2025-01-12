Football: Italian Serie A Result
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) Italian Serie A result on Sunday:
Playing later (GMT)
Venezia v Inter Milan (1400), Bologna v Roma (1700), Napoli v Verona (1945)
Monday
Monza v Fiorentina (1945)
Played Saturday
Empoli 1 (Cacace 47) Lecce 3 (Morente 6, Krstovic 11, 90+1)
AC Milan 1 (Morata 51) Cagliari 1 (Zortea 55)
Torino 1 (Vlasic 45+1) Juventus 1 (Yildiz 8)
Udinese 0 Atalanta 0
Friday
Lazio 1 (Dia 34) Como 1 (Cutrone 72)
