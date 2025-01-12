Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Result

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Football: Italian Serie A result

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) Italian Serie A result on Sunday:

Genoa 1 (Frendrup 65) Parma 0

Playing later (GMT)

Venezia v Inter Milan (1400), Bologna v Roma (1700), Napoli v Verona (1945)

Monday

Monza v Fiorentina (1945)

Played Saturday

Empoli 1 (Cacace 47) Lecce 3 (Morente 6, Krstovic 11, 90+1)

AC Milan 1 (Morata 51) Cagliari 1 (Zortea 55)

Torino 1 (Vlasic 45+1) Juventus 1 (Yildiz 8)

Udinese 0 Atalanta 0

Friday

Lazio 1 (Dia 34) Como 1 (Cutrone 72)

