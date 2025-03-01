Football: Italian Serie A Result
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2025 | 09:50 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Italian Serie A result on Saturday:
Atalanta 0 Venezia 0
Playing later (times GMT)
Napoli v Inter Milan (1700), Udinese v Parma (1945)
Sunday
Monza v Torino (1130), Bologna v Cagliari, Genoa v Empoli (1400), Roma v Como (1700), AC Milan v Lazio (1945)
Monday
Juventus v Verona (1945)
Played Friday
Fiorentina 1 (Gosens 9) Lecce 0
Recent Stories
UAE sends ‘Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7’ to aid Gaza as part of Operation Chiva ..
Israel’s attempt to dismantle agency would not resolve Palestinian refugee iss ..
Muslim Council of Elders launches prominent programmes during Ramadan
Pakistan likely to include young layers in squad for T20I series against New Zea ..
Four killed as Cyclone Garance slams into France's Reunion Island
Mustafa Aamir Murder case: Sindh Prosecution expresses dissatisfaction over poli ..
Alam Group of Companies, CND Clean Energy MoU at Solar Pakistan Exhibition
Digital Growth Alliance hosts round table on challenges, opportunities for worki ..
IHC summons Adiala Jail superintendent for not allowing Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi ..
Mohammed Juma Al Naboodah contributes AED 20 million to Fathers’ Endowment cam ..
AAJ Network: Redefining Ramadan with Unmatched Brilliance!
MoFA announces full readiness for Umrah season during Ramadan, reaffirms its com ..
More Stories From World
-
Football: Italian Serie A result6 minutes ago
-
Four dead from India avalanche, five still missing: army6 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi attends Light of Integration art exhibition at Tsinghua University1 hour ago
-
China Pavilion drives agricultural innovation and collaboration at FoodAg Expo1 hour ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results2 hours ago
-
Namibia bids farewell to founding father Nujoma2 hours ago
-
Kristoffersen nails Slovenia giant slalom to break Brazil hearts2 hours ago
-
Cricket: England v South Africa Champions Trophy scores5 hours ago
-
Cyclone death toll rises to four on La Reunion5 hours ago
-
Pope spends 'peaceful night' after breathing crisis5 hours ago
-
Ramadan in war-torn Sudan eclipsed by famine and inflation6 hours ago
-
Four dead from India avalanche, five still missing: army6 hours ago