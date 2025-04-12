Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Result

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2025 | 02:10 AM

Football: Italian Serie A result

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Italian Serie A result on Friday:

Udinese 0 AC Milan 4 (Leao 42, Pavlovic 45, Hernandez 74, Reijnders 81)

Playing Saturday (times GMT)

Venezia v Monza (1300), Inter Milan v Cagliari (1600), Juventus v Lecce (1845)

Sunday

Atalanta v Bologna (1030), Fiorentina v Parma, Verona v Genoa (1300), Como v Torino (1600), Lazio v Roma (1845)

Monday

Napoli v Empoli (1845)

