Football: Italian Serie A Result
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2025 | 02:10 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Italian Serie A result on Friday:
Udinese 0 AC Milan 4 (Leao 42, Pavlovic 45, Hernandez 74, Reijnders 81)
Playing Saturday (times GMT)
Venezia v Monza (1300), Inter Milan v Cagliari (1600), Juventus v Lecce (1845)
Sunday
Atalanta v Bologna (1030), Fiorentina v Parma, Verona v Genoa (1300), Como v Torino (1600), Lazio v Roma (1845)
Monday
Napoli v Empoli (1845)
