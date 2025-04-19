Football: Italian Serie A Result
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2025 | 08:30 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Italian Serie A result on Saturday:
Lecce 0 Como 3 (Diao 33, 90+1, Goldaniga 84)
Playing later (times GMT)
Monza v Napoli (1600), Roma v Verona (1845)
Sunday
Empoli v Venezia (1300), Bologna v Inter (1600), AC Milan v Atalanta (1845)
Monday
Torino v Udinese (1030), Cagliari v Fiorentina (1300), Genoa v Lazio (1600), Parma v Juventus (1845)
afp
