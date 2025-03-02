Football: Italian Serie A Result - 1st Update
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Italian Serie A result on Saturday:
Atalanta 0 Venezia 0
Napoli 1 (Billing 87) Inter Milan 1 (Dimarco 22)
Playing later (times GMT)
Udinese v Parma (1945)
Sunday
Monza v Torino (1130), Bologna v Cagliari, Genoa v Empoli (1400), Roma v Como (1700), AC Milan v Lazio (1945)
Monday
Juventus v Verona (1945)
Played Friday
Fiorentina 1 (Gosens 9) Lecce 0
