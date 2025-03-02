Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Result - 1st Update

Published March 02, 2025

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Italian Serie A result on Saturday:

Atalanta 0 Venezia 0

Napoli 1 (Billing 87) Inter Milan 1 (Dimarco 22)

Playing later (times GMT)

Udinese v Parma (1945)

Sunday

Monza v Torino (1130), Bologna v Cagliari, Genoa v Empoli (1400), Roma v Como (1700), AC Milan v Lazio (1945)

Monday

Juventus v Verona (1945)

Played Friday

Fiorentina 1 (Gosens 9) Lecce 0

