Football: Italian Serie A Result - 2nd Update

Published January 13, 2025

Football: Italian Serie A result - 2nd update

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Italian Serie A result on Sunday:

Bologna 2 (Dallinga 61, Ferguson 65-pen) Roma 2 (Saelemaekers 58, Dovbyk 90+8-pen)

Genoa 1 (Frendrup 65) Parma 0

Venezia 0 Inter Milan 1 (Darmian 16)

Playing later (GMT)

Napoli v Verona (1945)

Monday

Monza v Fiorentina (1945)

Played Saturday

Empoli 1 (Cacace 47) Lecce 3 (Morente 6, Krstovic 11, 90+1)

AC Milan 1 (Morata 51) Cagliari 1 (Zortea 55)

Torino 1 (Vlasic 45+1) Juventus 1 (Yildiz 8)

Udinese 0 Atalanta 0

Friday

Lazio 1 (Dia 34) Como 1 (Cutrone 72)

