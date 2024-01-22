Football: Italian Serie A Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2024 | 01:20 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Italian Serie A results on Sunday:
Frosinone 3 (Mazzitelli 64, Soule 75, Kaio Jorge 90+5) Cagliari 1 (Sulemana 26)
Empoli 3 (Zurkowski 13, 38, 73) Monza 0
Salernitana 1 (Martegani 2) Genoa 2 (Retegui 13, Gudmundsson 58)
Playing later:
Played Saturday:
Roma 2 (Lukaku 19, Pellegrini 25) Verona 1 (Folorunsho 76)
Udinese 2 (Samardzic 42, Thauvin 62) AC Milan 3 (Loftus-Cheek 31, Jovic 82, Okafor 90+3)
Recent Stories
Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on new journey of life
Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Series whitewash against New Zealan ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024
Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win exciting prizes!
PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections
Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London
Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources
Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources
America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity
More Stories From World
-
Jota, Nunez step into Salah's shoes to send Liverpool five points clear29 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - 2nd update39 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results39 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table39 minutes ago
-
Football: Africa Cup of Nations results - 1st update39 minutes ago
-
Football: Africa Cup of Nations table39 minutes ago
-
Advantage Leverkusen as Bremen end 16-year wait for Bayern victory1 hour ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table1 hour ago
-
Thailand frustrate Oman to inch towards Asian Cup last 161 hour ago
-
Carvajal seals Madrid's wild comeback win over Almeria1 hour ago
-
Senegal presidential candidate list excludes opposition leader Sonko1 hour ago
-
'We played like it didn't matter' says Tuchel after shock Bayern loss1 hour ago