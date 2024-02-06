Football: Italian Serie A Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2024 | 09:50 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Italian Serie A result on Monday:
Roma 4 (Pellegrini 2, Dybala 23, 51-pen, Huijsen 59) Cagliari 0
Played Sunday
Atalanta 3 (Pasalic 16, De Ketelaere 43-pen, 76) Lazio 1 (Immobile 84-pen)
Inter Milan 1 (Gatti 37-og) Juventus 0
Napoli 2 (Ngonge 79, Kvaratskhelia 87) Verona 1 (Coppola 72)
Torino 0 Salernitana 0
Saturday
Bologna 4 (Viti 24-og, Fabbien 73, Ferguson 83, Saelemekers 86) Sassuolo 2 (Thorstvedt 17, Volpato 34)
Empoli 0 Genoa 0
Frosinone 2 (Soule 24-pen, Mazzitelli 65) AC Milan 3 (Giroud 17, Gabbia 72, Jovic 81)
Udinese 0 Monza 0
Friday
Lecce 3 (Oudin 17, Piccoli 90, Dorgu 90+2) Fiorentina 2 (Mandragora 50, Beltran 67)
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2024
FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Cities, up to 9 matches daily
COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial sovereignty
Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myanmar border: police
Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri people
466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly seats in Lahore Division
GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after successful negotiations
DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders
Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah
BJP breaks all records of human rights violations in IIOJK
Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified due to Indian atrocities: APHC l ..
More Stories From World
-
Canada ice fishing season gets off to late start due to warm weather9 minutes ago
-
Clashes as Senegal parliament delays presidential poll9 minutes ago
-
Man City hat-trick hero Foden in 'best form for a long time'10 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table10 minutes ago
-
Blinken heads to Egypt to seek 'enduring end' to Gaza war20 minutes ago
-
Flexing clout, Trump pressures Republicans to kill Ukraine aid deal30 minutes ago
-
Australia name full-strength squad for New Zealand T20s30 minutes ago
-
Trump set to win Nevada party nomination, despite ignoring primary39 minutes ago
-
Powerful California storm brings record rain, flooding39 minutes ago
-
Chile mourns 123 killed in wildfire inferno, searches for missing39 minutes ago
-
Undeterred ex-PM Truss to launch new UK Tory grouping40 minutes ago
-
New Zealand extend lead to 376 in first South Africa Test40 minutes ago