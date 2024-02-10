Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Results

Published February 10, 2024

Football: Italian Serie A results

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Italian Serie A result on Friday:

Salernitana 1 (Weissman 69) Empoli 3 (Zanoli 23-og, Niang 88-pen, Cancellieri 90+4)

Playing Saturday (all times GMT)

Cagliari v Lazio (1400), Roma v Inter Milan (1700), Sassuolo v Torino (1945)

Sunday

Fiorentina v Frosinone (1130), Monza v Verona, Bologna v Lecce (1400), Genoa v Atalanta (1700), AC Milan v Napoli (1945)

Monday

Juventus v Udinese (1945)

