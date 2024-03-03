Football: Italian Serie A Results
Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2024 | 06:50 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Italian Serie A results on Sunday:
Verona 1 (Swiderski 79) Sassuolo 0
Playing later (all times GMT)
Empoli v Cagliari, Frosinone v Lecce (both 1400), Atalanta v Bologna (1700), Napoli v Juventus (1945)
Monday
Inter Milan v Genoa (1945)
Played Saturday
Torino 0 Fiorentina 0
Udinese 1 (Kamara 45+2) Salernitana 1 (Tchaouna 10)
Monza 1 (Carboni 87) Roma 4 (Pellegrini 38, Lukaku 42, Dybala 63, Paredes 82-pen)
Friday
Lazio 0 AC Milan 1 (Okafor 88)
afp
