Football: Italian Serie A Results

Football: Italian Serie A results

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Italian Serie A results on Sunday:

Genoa 1 (De Winter 90+6) Roma 1 (Dovbyk 37)

Playing Sunday (times GMT)

Atalanta v Fiorentina, Torino v Lecce (1300), Cagliari v Napoli (1600), Monza v Inter Milan (1845)

Monday

Parma v Udinese (1630), Lazio v Verona (1845)

Played Saturday

Como 2 (Casale 5-og, Cutrone 53) Bologna 2 (Castro 76, Iling-Junior 90+1)

Empoli 0 Juventus 0

AC Milan 4 (Hernandez 2, Gabbia 16, Pulisic 26-pen, Abraham 29-pen) Venezia 0

