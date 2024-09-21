Football: Italian Serie A Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Italian Serie A results on Friday:
Cagliari 0 Empoli 2 (Colombo 33, Esposito 49)
Verona 2 (Kastanos 12, Mosquera 90+3) Torino 3 (Sanabria 10, Zapata 33, Adams 79)
Playing Saturday (GMT)
Venezia v Genoa (1300), Juventus v Napoli (1600), Lecce v Parma (1845)
Sunday
Fiorentina v Lazio (1030), Monza v Bologna (1300), Roma v Udinese (1600), Inter Milan v AC Milan (1845)
Monday
Atalanta v Como (1845)
