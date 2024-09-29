Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A results

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Italian Serie A results on Sunday:

Torino 2 (Adams 67, Coco 90+2) Lazio 3 (Guendouzi 8, Dia 60, Noslin 89)

Playing later (kick-off times GMT)

Roma v Venezia, Como v Verona (both 1300), Empoli v Fiorentina (1600), Napoli v Monza (1845)

Playing Monday

Parma v Cagliari (1845)

Played Saturday

Bologna 1 (Castro 46) Atalanta 1 (Samardzic 90)

Genoa 0 Juventus 3 (Vlahovic 48-pen, 55, Conceicao 89)

Udinese 2 (Kabasele 35, Lucca 83) Inter Milan 3 (Frattesi 1, Martinez 45+3, 47)

Played Friday

AC Milan 3 (Morata 38, Hernandez 41, Pulisic 43) Lecce 0

