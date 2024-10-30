Football: Italian Serie A Results
Sumaira FH Published October 30, 2024 | 01:00 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Italian Serie A results on Tuesday:
Cagliari 0 Bologna 2 (Orsolini 35, Odgaard 51)
Playing later (all times GMT)
AC Milan v Napoli (1945)
Wednesday
Empoli v Inter Milan, Venezia v Udinese (both 1730), Atalanta v Monza, Juventus v Parma (both 1945)
Thursday
Genoa v Fiorentina (1730), Como v Lazio, Roma v Torino (both 1945)
