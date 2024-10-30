Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Results

Published October 30, 2024

Football: Italian Serie A results

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Italian Serie A results on Tuesday:

Cagliari 0 Bologna 2 (Orsolini 35, Odgaard 51)

Lecce 1 (Dorgu 51) Verona 0

Playing later (all times GMT)

AC Milan v Napoli (1945)

Wednesday

Empoli v Inter Milan, Venezia v Udinese (both 1730), Atalanta v Monza, Juventus v Parma (both 1945)

Thursday

Genoa v Fiorentina (1730), Como v Lazio, Roma v Torino (both 1945)

