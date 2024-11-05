Football: Italian Serie A Results
Sumaira FH Published November 05, 2024 | 12:40 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Serie A results on Monday:
Empoli 1 (Pellegri 47) Como 0
Parma 0 Genoa 1 (Pinamonti 80)
Playing later (GMT)
Lazio v Cagliari (1945)
Played Sunday
Napoli 0 Atalanta 3 (Lookman 10, 31, Retegui 90+2)
Torino 0 Fiorentina 1 (Kean 41)
Verona 3 (Tengstedt 13, Magnani 34, Harroui 88) Roma 2 (Soule 28, Dovbyk 53)
Inter Milan 1 (Martinez 65) Venezia 0
Saturday
Bologna 1 (Orsolini 85) Lecce 0
Udinese 0 Juventus 2 (Okoye 22-og, Savona 37)
Monza 0 AC Milan 1 (Reijnders 43)
