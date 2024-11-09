Football: Italian Serie A Results
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Italian Serie A results on Saturday:
Venezia 1 (Caviglia 5) Parma 2 (Valeri 17, Bonny 68)
Playing later (all times GMT)
Cagliari v AC Milan (1700), Juventus v Torino (1945)
Sunday
Atalanta v Udinese (1130), Roma v Bologna, Fiorentina v Verona (1400), Monza v Lazio (1700), Inter Milan v Napoli (1945)
Played Friday
Lecce 1 (Pierotti 77) Empoli 1 (Pellegri 33)
Thursday
Genoa 1 (Vogliacco 90+2) Como 1 (Lucas da Cunha 17)
