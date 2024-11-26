Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Results

Sumaira FH Published November 26, 2024 | 01:50 AM

Football: Italian Serie A results

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Early Italian Serie A results on Monday:

Empoli 1 (Pellegri 23) Udinese 1 (Davis 76)

Playing later

Venezia v Lecce (1945GMT)

Como 0 Fiorentina 2 (Adli 20, Kean 68)

Genoa 2 (Frendrup 12, Miretti 59) Cagliari 2 (Marin 8-pen, Piccoli 88-pen)

Lazio 3 (Gigot 88, Zaccagni 72, Dele-Bashiru 90+2) Bologna 0

Napoli 1 (Lukaku 53) Roma 0

Torino 1 (Masina 60) Monza 1 (Djuric 63)

Played Saturday

AC Milan 0 Juventus 0

Verona 0 Inter Milan 5 (Correa 17, Thuram 22, 25, De Vrij 31, Bisseck 41)

Parma 1 (Cancellieri 49) Atalanta 3 (Retegui 4, Ederson 39, Lookman 75)

