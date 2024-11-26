Football: Italian Serie A Results
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Early Italian Serie A results on Monday:
Empoli 1 (Pellegri 23) Udinese 1 (Davis 76)
Playing later
Venezia v Lecce (1945GMT)
Como 0 Fiorentina 2 (Adli 20, Kean 68)
Genoa 2 (Frendrup 12, Miretti 59) Cagliari 2 (Marin 8-pen, Piccoli 88-pen)
Lazio 3 (Gigot 88, Zaccagni 72, Dele-Bashiru 90+2) Bologna 0
Napoli 1 (Lukaku 53) Roma 0
Torino 1 (Masina 60) Monza 1 (Djuric 63)
Played Saturday
Verona 0 Inter Milan 5 (Correa 17, Thuram 22, 25, De Vrij 31, Bisseck 41)
Parma 1 (Cancellieri 49) Atalanta 3 (Retegui 4, Ederson 39, Lookman 75)
