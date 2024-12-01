Football: Italian Serie A Results
Sumaira FH Published December 01, 2024 | 01:40 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Italian Serie A results on Saturday:
Como 1 (Engelhardt 36) Monza 1 (Caprari 54-pen)
Playing later (times GMT)
AC Milan v Empoli (1700), Bologna v Venezia (1945)
Sunday
Udinese v Genoa (1130), Parma v Lazio, Torino v Napoli (1400), Fiorentina v Inter Milan (1700), Lecce v Juventus (1945)
Monday
Roma v Atalanta (1945)
Played Friday
Recent Stories
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
PPP holds event for foundation day preparations
Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters
Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day
More Stories From World
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results - 1st update12 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results -- collated1 hour ago
-
Football: English Premier League results2 hours ago
-
Football: English Championship results3 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results3 hours ago
-
Ireland v Australia teams for one-off rugby Test6 hours ago
-
Scholz, rival trade blows as German election campaign kicks off6 hours ago
-
Kosovo races to contain blast impact, Serbia denies involvement7 hours ago
-
South Africa thrash Sri Lanka to fuel World Test Championship bid7 hours ago
-
Georgia arrests 107 more people as pro-EU protests continue8 hours ago
-
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 233 runs in first Test9 hours ago
-
Georgia arrests 107 more people as pro-EU protests continue9 hours ago