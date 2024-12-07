Football: Italian Serie A Results
Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2024 | 09:40 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Italian Serie A results on Saturday:
Genoa 0 Torino 0
Playing later (all times GMT)
Juventus v Bologna (1700), Roma v Lecce (1945)
Sunday
Fiorentina v Cagliari (1130), Verona v Empoli (1400), Venezia v Como (1700), Napoli v Lazio (1945)
Monday
Monza v Udinese (1945)
Played Friday
Atalanta 2 (De Ketelaere 12, Lookman 87) AC Milan 1 (Morata 22)
Inter Milan 3 (Dimarco 40, Barella 53, Thuram 67) Parma 1 (Darmian 81-og)
