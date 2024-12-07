Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Results

Published December 07, 2024

Football: Italian Serie A results

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Italian Serie A results on Saturday:

Genoa 0 Torino 0

Playing later (all times GMT)

Juventus v Bologna (1700), Roma v Lecce (1945)

Sunday

Fiorentina v Cagliari (1130), Verona v Empoli (1400), Venezia v Como (1700), Napoli v Lazio (1945)

Monday

Monza v Udinese (1945)

Played Friday

Atalanta 2 (De Ketelaere 12, Lookman 87) AC Milan 1 (Morata 22)

Inter Milan 3 (Dimarco 40, Barella 53, Thuram 67) Parma 1 (Darmian 81-og)

More Stories From World