Football: Italian Serie A Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 08, 2024 | 01:20 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Italian Serie A results on Saturday (all times GMT):
Genoa 0 Torino 0
Juventus 2 (Koopmeiners 62, Mbangula 90+2) Bologna 2 (Ndoye 30, Pobega 52)
Playing later
Sunday
Fiorentina v Cagliari (1130), Verona v Empoli (1400), Venezia v Como (1700), Napoli v Lazio (1945)
Monday
Monza v Udinese (1945)
Played Friday
Atalanta 2 (De Ketelaere 12, Lookman 87) AC Milan 1 (Morata 22)
Inter Milan 3 (Dimarco 40, Barella 53, Thuram 67) Parma 1 (Darmian 81-og)
