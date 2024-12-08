Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 08, 2024 | 01:20 AM

Football: Italian Serie A results

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Italian Serie A results on Saturday (all times GMT):

Genoa 0 Torino 0

Juventus 2 (Koopmeiners 62, Mbangula 90+2) Bologna 2 (Ndoye 30, Pobega 52)

Playing later

Roma v Lecce (1945)

Sunday

Fiorentina v Cagliari (1130), Verona v Empoli (1400), Venezia v Como (1700), Napoli v Lazio (1945)

Monday

Monza v Udinese (1945)

Played Friday

Atalanta 2 (De Ketelaere 12, Lookman 87) AC Milan 1 (Morata 22)

Inter Milan 3 (Dimarco 40, Barella 53, Thuram 67) Parma 1 (Darmian 81-og)

