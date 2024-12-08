Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Results

Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Football: Italian Serie A results

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Italian Serie A result on Sunday:

Fiorentina 1 (Cataldi 24) Cagliari 0

Playing later (times GMT)

Verona v Empoli (1400), Venezia v Como (1700), Napoli v Lazio (1945)

Monday

Monza v Udinese (1945)

Played Saturday

Genoa 0 Torino 0

Juventus 2 (Koopmeiners 62, Mbangula 90+2) Bologna 2 (Ndoye 30, Pobega 52)

Roma 4 (Saelemaekers 13, Mancini 59, Pisilli 66, Kone 86) Lecce 1 (Krstovic 40-pen)

Friday

Atalanta 2 (De Ketelaere 12, Lookman 87) AC Milan 1 (Morata 22)

Inter Milan 3 (Dimarco 40, Barella 53, Thuram 67) Parma 1 (Darmian 81-og)

Related Topics

Roma Como Parma Bologna Cagliari Lecce Verona Genoa Sunday Juventus AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Cred ..

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

10 hours ago
 Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay f ..

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14

23 hours ago
 All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a fi ..

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film

24 hours ago
 PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan ..

PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10

24 hours ago
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldie ..

Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..

1 day ago
 JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

1 day ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postp ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed

1 day ago
 Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanau ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah

1 day ago
 PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dro ..

PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc

1 day ago
 Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote ..

Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses

1 day ago

More Stories From World