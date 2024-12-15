Football: Italian Serie A Results
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Italian Serie A results on Sunday:
Lecce 2 (Morente 3, Krstovic 44) Monza 1 (Dorgu 37-og)
Playing Later (times GMT)
Parma v Verona, Bologna v Fiorentina (1400) Como v Roma (1800), AC Milan v Genova (1945)
Monday
Lazio v Inter (1945)
Played Saturday
Cagliari 0 Atalanta 1 (Zaniolo 66)
Juventus 2 (Gatti 19, Vlahovic 90+5-pen) Venezia 2 (Ellertsson 61, Idzes 83)
Udinese 1 (Thauvin 22) Napoli 3 (Lukaku 50, Giannetti 76-og, Anguissa 81)
Friday
Empoli 1 Torino 1 (Adams 70)
