Football: Italian Serie A Results
Muhammad Irfan Published December 22, 2024 | 09:30 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Italian Serie A results on Sunday:
Sunday
Roma 5 (Dybala 8-pen, 51, Saelemaekers 13, Paredes 74, Dovbyk 83) Parma 0
Playing later (times GMT)
Venezia v Cagliari (1400), Atalanta v Empoli (1700), Monza v Juventus (1945)
Monday
Fiorentina v Udinese (1730), Inter Milan v Como (1945)
Played Saturday
Torino 0 Bologna 2 (Dallinga 71, Pobega 80)
Genoa 1 (Pinamonti 51) Napoli 2 (Anguissa 15, Rrahmani 23)
Lecce 1 (Morente 50) Lazio 2 (Castellanos 45+3 pen, Marusic 87)
Played Friday
