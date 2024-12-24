Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Results

Umer Jamshaid Published December 24, 2024 | 02:00 AM

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Italian Serie A results on Monday:

Fiorentina 1 (Kean 8) Udinese 2 (Lucca 49, Thauvin 57)

Playing later

Inter Milan v Como (1945 GMT)

Played Sunday

Roma 5 (Dybala 8-pen, 51, Saelemaekers 13, Paredes 74, Dovbyk 83) Parma 0

Venezia 2 (Zampano 38, Sverko 67) Cagliari 1 (Pavoletti 76)

Atalanta 3 (De Ketelaere 34, 86, Lookman 45+1) Empoli 2 (Colombo 13, Esposito 57-pen)

Monza 1 (Birindelli 22) Juventus 2 (McKennie 14, Gonzalez 39)

Played Saturday

Torino 0 Bologna 2 (Dallinga 71, Pobega 80)

Genoa 1 (Pinamonti 51) Napoli 2 (Anguissa 15, Rrahmani 23)

Lecce 1 (Morente 50) Lazio 2 (Castellanos 45+3 pen, Marusic 87)

Played Friday

Verona 0 AC Milan 1 (Reijnders 56)

