Football: Italian Serie A Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2024 | 09:30 PM

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Italian Serie A results on Sunday:

Udinese 2 (Toure 41, Lucca 49) Torino 2 (Adams 53, Ricci 64)

Napoli 1 (Raspadori 79) Venezia 0

Playing later (GMT)

Juventus v Fiorentina (1700), AC Milan v Roma (1945)

Monday

Como v Lecce (1730), Bologna v Verona (1945)

Played Saturday

Cagliari 0 Inter Milan 3 (Bastoni 54, Martinez 71, Calhanoglu 78-pen)

Empoli 1 (Esposito 74) Genoa 2 (Badelj 46, Ekuban 68)

Lazio 1 (Dele-Bashiru 27) Atalanta 1 (Brescianini 88)

Parma 2 (Hernani 56-pen, Valenti 90+8) Monza 1 (Pereira 86)

