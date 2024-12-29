Football: Italian Serie A Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2024 | 09:30 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Italian Serie A results on Sunday:
Udinese 2 (Toure 41, Lucca 49) Torino 2 (Adams 53, Ricci 64)
Napoli 1 (Raspadori 79) Venezia 0
Playing later (GMT)
Juventus v Fiorentina (1700), AC Milan v Roma (1945)
Monday
Como v Lecce (1730), Bologna v Verona (1945)
Played Saturday
Cagliari 0 Inter Milan 3 (Bastoni 54, Martinez 71, Calhanoglu 78-pen)
Empoli 1 (Esposito 74) Genoa 2 (Badelj 46, Ekuban 68)
Lazio 1 (Dele-Bashiru 27) Atalanta 1 (Brescianini 88)
Recent Stories
117th Open Auction for Number Plates generates over AED81 Million
UAE Aviation Sector: Global awards, ambitious investments bolster leadership
Maldives Government's Executive Leadership Programme members visit UAE
Economic Content Creators Programme explores engaging storytelling techniques in ..
179 confirmed dead out of 181 aboard in South Korean plane crash in Muan
Jordan condemns incursions into Al Aqsa Mosque, holds Israel responsible
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iranian Foreign Minister
Jazirah Aviation Club light plane crashes, killing two
UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condolences over plane crash victim ..
Freestyle Car Show at Liwa International Festival breaks records with over 180 v ..
Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Israel's burning of Kamal Adwan ..
Sand Dune Car Showdown kicks off tomorrow at Liwa International Festival
More Stories From World
-
Football: Italian Serie A results1 minute ago
-
Chad votes in general election after three years of army rule21 minutes ago
-
Some Americans in Panama reject Trump's canal threat22 minutes ago
-
179 dead in South Korea's worst plane crash22 minutes ago
-
Tourist killed in Egypt Red Sea shark attack: environment ministry2 hours ago
-
Mikheil Kavelashvili, ex-Man City striker and Georgia's disputed far-right president3 hours ago
-
Moeller wins super-G to record maiden World Cup victory3 hours ago
-
Salome Zurabishvili: outgoing Georgian leader defying the government3 hours ago
-
China's fastest CR450 high-speed train prototype unveiled in Beijing5 hours ago
-
Georgia's new president sworn in amid political showdown5 hours ago
-
Chad votes in triple elections after three years of army rule5 hours ago
-
Shock, grief at South Korea Jeju Air crash site5 hours ago