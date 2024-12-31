Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2024 | 01:40 AM

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Italian Serie A results on Monday:

Como 2 (Paz 49, Cutrone 79) Lecce 0

Playing later

Bologna v Verona (1945 GMT)

Played Sunday

Udinese 2 (Toure 41, Lucca 49) Torino 2 (Adams 53, Ricci 64)

Napoli 1 (Raspadori 79) Venezia 0

Juventus 2 (Thuram 20, 48) Fiorentina 2 (Kean 38, Sottil 87)

AC Milan 1 (Reijnders 16) Roma 1 (Dybala 23)

Played Saturday

Cagliari 0 Inter Milan 3 (Bastoni 54, Martinez 71, Calhanoglu 78-pen)

Empoli 1 (Esposito 74) Genoa 2 (Badelj 46, Ekuban 68)

Lazio 1 (Dele-Bashiru 27) Atalanta 1 (Brescianini 88)

Parma 2 (Hernani 56-pen, Valenti 90+8) Monza 1 (Pereira 86)

afp

