Football: Italian Serie A Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2024 | 01:40 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Italian Serie A results on Monday:
Como 2 (Paz 49, Cutrone 79) Lecce 0
Playing later
Played Sunday
Udinese 2 (Toure 41, Lucca 49) Torino 2 (Adams 53, Ricci 64)
Napoli 1 (Raspadori 79) Venezia 0
Juventus 2 (Thuram 20, 48) Fiorentina 2 (Kean 38, Sottil 87)
AC Milan 1 (Reijnders 16) Roma 1 (Dybala 23)
Played Saturday
Cagliari 0 Inter Milan 3 (Bastoni 54, Martinez 71, Calhanoglu 78-pen)
Empoli 1 (Esposito 74) Genoa 2 (Badelj 46, Ekuban 68)
Lazio 1 (Dele-Bashiru 27) Atalanta 1 (Brescianini 88)
Parma 2 (Hernani 56-pen, Valenti 90+8) Monza 1 (Pereira 86)
afp
