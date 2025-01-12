Football: Italian Serie A Results
Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2025 | 12:40 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) Italian Serie A results on Saturday:
Empoli 1 (Cacace 47) Lecce 3 (Morente 6, Krstovic 11, 90+1)
Udinese 0 Atalanta 0
Playing later (GMT)
Torino v Juventus (1700), AC Milan v Cagliari (1945)
Sunday
Genoa v Parma (1130), Venezia v Inter Milan (1400), Bologna v Roma (1700), Napoli v Verona (1945)
Monday
Monza v Fiorentina (1945)
Played Friday
Lazio 1 (Dia 34) Como 1 (Cutrone 72)
