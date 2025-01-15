Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Results

Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2025 | 12:50 AM

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) Italian Serie A results on Tuesday:

Como 1 (Diao 60) AC Milan 2 (Hernandez 71, Leao 76)

Playing later (all times GMT)

Atalanta v Juventus (1945)

Wednesday

Inter Milan v Bologna (1945)

Played January 5

Lecce 0 Genoa 0

Monza 1 (Caprari 6-pen) Cagliari 2 (Zortea 22, Piccoli 56)

Roma 2 (Pellegrini 10, Saelemaekers 18) Lazio 0

Torino 0 Parma 0

January 4

Fiorentina 0 Napoli 3 (Neres 29, Lukaku 54-pen, McTominay 68)

Venezia 1 (Pohjanpalo 5) Empoli 1 (Esposito 32)

Verona 0 Udinese 0

-- Matches rescheduled due to Italian Super Cup commitments

