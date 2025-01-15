Football: Italian Serie A Results
Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2025 | 12:50 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) Italian Serie A results on Tuesday:
Como 1 (Diao 60) AC Milan 2 (Hernandez 71, Leao 76)
Playing later (all times GMT)
Atalanta v Juventus (1945)
Wednesday
Inter Milan v Bologna (1945)
Played January 5
Monza 1 (Caprari 6-pen) Cagliari 2 (Zortea 22, Piccoli 56)
Roma 2 (Pellegrini 10, Saelemaekers 18) Lazio 0
Torino 0 Parma 0
January 4
Fiorentina 0 Napoli 3 (Neres 29, Lukaku 54-pen, McTominay 68)
Venezia 1 (Pohjanpalo 5) Empoli 1 (Esposito 32)
Verona 0 Udinese 0
-- Matches rescheduled due to Italian Super Cup commitments
