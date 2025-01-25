Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Results

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2025 | 09:30 PM

Football: Italian Serie A results

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Serie A results on Saturday:

Como 1 (Paz 30) Atalanta 2 (Retegui 56, 70)

Playing later (times GMT)

Napoli v Juventus (1700), Empoli v Bologna (1945)

Sunday

AC Milan v Parma (1130), Udinese v Roma (1400), Lecce v Inter (1700), Lazio v Fiorentina (1945)

Monday

Venezia v Verona (1730), Genoa v Monza (1945)

Played Friday

Torino 2 (Adams 6, 61) Cagliari 0

afp

Recent Stories

Chaudhry Salik Hussain has a special vision for yo ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain has a special vision for youth. Khawaja Ramiz Hassan

19 minutes ago
 First edition of UAE National MMA Championship get ..

First edition of UAE National MMA Championship gets underway in Abu Dhabi

20 minutes ago
 M42 leading AI revolution in healthcare

M42 leading AI revolution in healthcare

35 minutes ago
 200 Palestinian prisoners released in exchange for ..

200 Palestinian prisoners released in exchange for 4 Israeli female soldiers

2 hours ago
 Meta to spend up to $65 billion this year to power ..

Meta to spend up to $65 billion this year to power AI goals

2 hours ago
 Emirates Arabian Horses Cup-Endurance kicks off Su ..

Emirates Arabian Horses Cup-Endurance kicks off Sunday

2 hours ago
'Pearl of the East Coast' festival draws remarkabl ..

'Pearl of the East Coast' festival draws remarkable turnout of visitors

2 hours ago
 SCCF launches awards for best, oldest vehicles

SCCF launches awards for best, oldest vehicles

3 hours ago
 ACRES 2025 showcases flagship real estate projects ..

ACRES 2025 showcases flagship real estate projects across UAE

3 hours ago
 Massive fire at oil field in southern Iraq brought ..

Massive fire at oil field in southern Iraq brought under control

3 hours ago
 PSL teams find new buys ahead of fast approaching ..

PSL teams find new buys ahead of fast approaching 10th edition

3 hours ago
 Minister Steps In, Saves 870 Students' Academic Ye ..

Minister Steps In, Saves 870 Students' Academic Year

3 hours ago

More Stories From World