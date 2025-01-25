Football: Italian Serie A Results
Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2025 | 09:30 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Serie A results on Saturday:
Como 1 (Paz 30) Atalanta 2 (Retegui 56, 70)
Playing later (times GMT)
Napoli v Juventus (1700), Empoli v Bologna (1945)
Sunday
AC Milan v Parma (1130), Udinese v Roma (1400), Lecce v Inter (1700), Lazio v Fiorentina (1945)
Monday
Venezia v Verona (1730), Genoa v Monza (1945)
Played Friday
Torino 2 (Adams 6, 61) Cagliari 0
afp
Recent Stories
Chaudhry Salik Hussain has a special vision for youth. Khawaja Ramiz Hassan
First edition of UAE National MMA Championship gets underway in Abu Dhabi
M42 leading AI revolution in healthcare
200 Palestinian prisoners released in exchange for 4 Israeli female soldiers
Meta to spend up to $65 billion this year to power AI goals
Emirates Arabian Horses Cup-Endurance kicks off Sunday
'Pearl of the East Coast' festival draws remarkable turnout of visitors
SCCF launches awards for best, oldest vehicles
ACRES 2025 showcases flagship real estate projects across UAE
Massive fire at oil field in southern Iraq brought under control
PSL teams find new buys ahead of fast approaching 10th edition
Minister Steps In, Saves 870 Students' Academic Year
More Stories From World
-
Football: Italian Serie A results5 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results15 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table15 minutes ago
-
Cricket: India v England, 2nd T20 score25 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: French Top 14 results55 minutes ago
-
Brignone wins Garmisch downhill, Vonn out of luck2 hours ago
-
British Museum says partly closed after fired contractor 'shut down' IT systems2 hours ago
-
70 freed and 'deported' Palestinian prisoners reach Egypt: state-linked media2 hours ago
-
Brignone wins Garmisch downhill, Vonn out of luck2 hours ago
-
Keys stuns Sabalenka in thriller to win Australian Open3 hours ago
-
Crawford wins Kitzbuehel downhill for maiden World Cup victory, Odermatt sixth3 hours ago
-
'Best honeymoon ever': Keys hails reluctant husband-coach after Slam win3 hours ago