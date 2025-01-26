Football: Italian Serie A Results
Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2025 | 06:50 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Serie A results on Sunday:
AC Milan 3 (Pulisic 38-pen, Reijnders 90+1, Chukwueze 90+4) Parma 2 (Cancellieri 24, Delprato 80)
Sunday (GMT)
Udinese v Roma (1400), Lecce v Inter Milan (1700), Lazio v Fiorentina (1945)
Monday
Venezia v Verona (1730), Genoa v Monza (1945)
Played Saturday
Como 1 (Paz 30) Atalanta 2 (Retegui 56, 70)
Napoli 2 (Anguissa 57, Lukaku 69-pen) Juventus 1 (Kolo Muani 43)
Empoli 1 (Colombo 24) Bologna 1 (Dominguez 44)
Friday
Torino 2 (Adams 6, 61) Cagliari 0
Recent Stories
Iranian Foreign Minister discusses mutual Issues with Afghan officials
Emirates Health Services showcases innovative family health services at Arab Hea ..
Iraq, Global Coalition Against Daesh discuss combating terrorism
M42 to lead strategic discussions on medicine, healthcare at Arab Health 2025
Israel violates UN Convention on the Privileges and Immunities: UNRWA
SCCI launches first 'Rare Natural Pearls' exhibition
UAE strongly condemns targeting of Saudi Hospital in El Fasher in Sudan
UAE, IRENA lead discussions on gender equity, energy transition
Dubai’s Real Estate Sector records AED761 billion in transactions in 2024
Several Iraqis killed in separate security incidents
Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee reviews UAE's second periodic report tomo ..
Emirati explorer participates in air mission that conducted first circumnavigati ..
More Stories From World
-
Intense combat edges toward key DRC city as UN plans urgent meeting7 minutes ago
-
Clinical Sinner 'empties tank' to retain Australian Open title7 minutes ago
-
'Lucky star' guides Ogier to record-extending 10th Monte Carlo Rally7 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results7 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table8 minutes ago
-
Designer Julien Fournie turns 50, brimming with ideas27 minutes ago
-
Gut-Behrami wins super-G in Garmisch, Vonn 13th27 minutes ago
-
Germany's asylum services in the spotlight after knife attack48 minutes ago
-
South Korean president indicted as 'ringleader of an insurrection'1 hour ago
-
Clinical Sinner surges past Zverev to retain Australian Open title1 hour ago
-
Intense combat edges toward key DRC city as UN plans urgent meeting2 hours ago
-
Clinical Sinner surges past Zverev to retain Australian Open title2 hours ago