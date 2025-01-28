Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2025 | 01:30 AM

Football: Italian Serie A results

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Serie A results on Monday:

Venezia 1 (Zerbin 28) Verona 1 (Tchatchoua 76)

Playing later (times GMT)

Genoa v Monza (1945)

Played Sunday

Lazio 1 (Marusic 90+2) Fiorentina 2 (Adli 11, Beltran 17)

Lecce 0 Inter Milan 4 (Frattesi 6, Martinez 39, Dumfries 57, Taremi 61-pen)

AC Milan 3 (Pulisic 38-pen, Reijnders 90+1, Chukwueze 90+4) Parma 2 (Cancellieri 24, Delprato 80)

Udinese 1 (Lucca 38) Roma 2 (Pellegrini 50-pen, Dovbyk 65-pen)

Saturday

Como 1 (Paz 30) Atalanta 2 (Retegui 56, 70)

Napoli 2 (Anguissa 57, Lukaku 69-pen) Juventus 1 (Kolo Muani 43)

Empoli 1 (Colombo 24) Bologna 1 (Dominguez 44)

Friday

Torino 2 (Adams 6, 61) Cagliari 0

Recent Stories

ESG Emirates Stallions Group's revenue reaches AED ..

ESG Emirates Stallions Group's revenue reaches AED1.2 billion in 2024

1 hour ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi furthers capacity building efforts o ..

DCT Abu Dhabi furthers capacity building efforts on earthen architecture conserv ..

1 hour ago
 1500 representatives from ICAO member states to ga ..

1500 representatives from ICAO member states to gather in Abu Dhabi in February ..

2 hours ago
 Over 350 UNICEF aid trucks entered Gaza Strip in f ..

Over 350 UNICEF aid trucks entered Gaza Strip in first of ceasefire

2 hours ago
 'A bad dream': Russian troops threaten Dnipropetro ..

'A bad dream': Russian troops threaten Dnipropetrovsk

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed reviews strategy of Emirates Cou ..

Mansour bin Zayed reviews strategy of Emirates Council for Balanced Development

2 hours ago
Attock court sentenced 9-year to drug peddler

Attock court sentenced 9-year to drug peddler

2 hours ago
 Progressive farmers getting double production: Dr ..

Progressive farmers getting double production: Dr Sarwar

2 hours ago
 DC Sheikhupura listened citizen's concerns

DC Sheikhupura listened citizen's concerns

2 hours ago
 Punjab's farmers prosperity drive gets boost with ..

Punjab's farmers prosperity drive gets boost with Government initiatives

2 hours ago
 AJK furnished with grand health package for latest ..

AJK furnished with grand health package for latest health facilities across the ..

2 hours ago
 Spain's Euro 2024 winning coach De la Fuente exten ..

Spain's Euro 2024 winning coach De la Fuente extends contract

2 hours ago

More Stories From World