Football: Italian Serie A Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2025 | 01:30 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Serie A results on Monday:
Venezia 1 (Zerbin 28) Verona 1 (Tchatchoua 76)
Playing later (times GMT)
Genoa v Monza (1945)
Played Sunday
Lazio 1 (Marusic 90+2) Fiorentina 2 (Adli 11, Beltran 17)
Lecce 0 Inter Milan 4 (Frattesi 6, Martinez 39, Dumfries 57, Taremi 61-pen)
AC Milan 3 (Pulisic 38-pen, Reijnders 90+1, Chukwueze 90+4) Parma 2 (Cancellieri 24, Delprato 80)
Udinese 1 (Lucca 38) Roma 2 (Pellegrini 50-pen, Dovbyk 65-pen)
Saturday
Como 1 (Paz 30) Atalanta 2 (Retegui 56, 70)
Napoli 2 (Anguissa 57, Lukaku 69-pen) Juventus 1 (Kolo Muani 43)
Empoli 1 (Colombo 24) Bologna 1 (Dominguez 44)
Friday
Torino 2 (Adams 6, 61) Cagliari 0
Recent Stories
ESG Emirates Stallions Group's revenue reaches AED1.2 billion in 2024
DCT Abu Dhabi furthers capacity building efforts on earthen architecture conserv ..
1500 representatives from ICAO member states to gather in Abu Dhabi in February ..
Over 350 UNICEF aid trucks entered Gaza Strip in first of ceasefire
'A bad dream': Russian troops threaten Dnipropetrovsk
Mansour bin Zayed reviews strategy of Emirates Council for Balanced Development
Attock court sentenced 9-year to drug peddler
Progressive farmers getting double production: Dr Sarwar
DC Sheikhupura listened citizen's concerns
Punjab's farmers prosperity drive gets boost with Government initiatives
AJK furnished with grand health package for latest health facilities across the ..
Spain's Euro 2024 winning coach De la Fuente extends contract
More Stories From World
-
Football: Italian Serie A results2 minutes ago
-
Venezuela sets parliamentary elections for April 2752 minutes ago
-
EU agrees 'roadmap' for easing Syria sanctions1 hour ago
-
'A bad dream': Russian troops threaten Dnipropetrovsk2 hours ago
-
S.Sudan lifts night curfew imposed after protests2 hours ago
-
India, China agree to resume flights 5 years after stoppage3 hours ago
-
DRC, Rwandan leaders to attend crisis summit Wednesday: Kenya3 hours ago
-
Lebanon says Israeli fire kills one as residents try to go home3 hours ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: The Japan Prize Foundation3 hours ago
-
Five civilians killed in Rwanda town near DR Congo border: Rwandan army3 hours ago
-
Political tensions shake up trade routes in fractured West Africa5 hours ago
-
DR Congo's Goma close to falling to militia, Rwanda troops: France5 hours ago