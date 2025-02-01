Football: Italian Serie A Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2025 | 10:10 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Serie A results on Saturday:
Monza 0 Verona 1 (Stefan Lekovic 13-og)
Udinese 3 (Lucca 47, Lovric 52, Bravo 84) Venezia 2 (Nicolussi Caviglia 64, Gytkjaer 78)
Playing later (GMT)
Atalanta v Torino (1700), Bologna v Como (1945)
Sunday
Juventus v Empoli (1130), Fiorentina v Genoa (1400), AC Milan v Inter Milan (1800), Roma v Napoli (1945)
Monday
Cagliari v Lazio (1945)
Played Friday
Parma 1 (Valeri 34-pen) Lecce 3 (Krstovic 36, Pierotti 63, 90+3)
