Football: Italian Serie A Results

Published February 01, 2025

Football: Italian Serie A results

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Serie A results on Saturday:

Monza 0 Verona 1 (Stefan Lekovic 13-og)

Udinese 3 (Lucca 47, Lovric 52, Bravo 84) Venezia 2 (Nicolussi Caviglia 64, Gytkjaer 78)

Playing later (GMT)

Atalanta v Torino (1700), Bologna v Como (1945)

Sunday

Juventus v Empoli (1130), Fiorentina v Genoa (1400), AC Milan v Inter Milan (1800), Roma v Napoli (1945)

Monday

Cagliari v Lazio (1945)

Played Friday

Parma 1 (Valeri 34-pen) Lecce 3 (Krstovic 36, Pierotti 63, 90+3)

