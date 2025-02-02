Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Results

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Football: Italian Serie A results

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Serie A results on Sunday:

Juventus 4 (Kolo Muani 61, 64, Vlahovic 90, Conceicao 90+2) Empoli 1 (De Sciglio 4)

Playing later (all times GMT)

Fiorentina v Genoa (1400), AC Milan v Inter Milan (1800), Roma v Napoli (1945)

Monday

Cagliari v Lazio (1945)

Played Saturday

Atalanta 1 (Djimsiti 35) Torino 1 (Maripan 40)

Monza 0 Verona 1 (Lekovic 13-og)

Udinese 3 (Lucca 47, Lovric 52, Bravo 84) Venezia 2 (Nicolussi Caviglia 64, Gytkjaer 78)

Bologna 2 (De Silvestri 25, Fabbian 66) Como 0

Friday

Parma 1 (Valeri 34-pen) Lecce 3 (Krstovic 36, Pierotti 63, 90+3)

